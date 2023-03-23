It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) stock

The closing price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) was $86.85 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $88.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3154771 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $99 from $108 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $102.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Feinberg David Matthew sold 3,997 shares for $91.69 per share. The transaction valued at 366,485 led to the insider holds 11,871 shares of the business.

Beam Christian T sold 2,829 shares of AEP for $257,892 on Mar 20. The Executive Vice President now owns 5,209 shares after completing the transaction at $91.16 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hall Greg B, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 884 shares for $90.99 each. As a result, the insider received 80,435 and left with 7,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.06.

Shares Statistics:

AEP traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 3.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 8.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.78B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.79B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.23B and the low estimate is $16.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.