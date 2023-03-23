It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Dominion Energy Inc. (D) stock

The closing price of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) was $53.21 for the day, down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $54.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3719583 shares were traded. D stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of D’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $64 from $73 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $78.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 377,562 led to the insider holds 98,158 shares of the business.

Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of D for $524,303 on Jun 01. The EVP and COO now owns 110,147 shares after completing the transaction at $83.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.85.

Shares Statistics:

D traded an average of 5.02M shares per day over the past three months and 4.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 833.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 832.12M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 6.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.45, D has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.67. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 243.90% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.68 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.18B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.28B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.17B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.3B and the low estimate is $14.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.