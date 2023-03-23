NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at $4.21 in the last session, down -5.39% from day before closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 992104 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1900.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0814.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEXT traded on average about 641.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$2.33.