PRGO (Perrigo Company plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Perrigo Company plc’s stock clocked out at $33.98, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $34.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386951 shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On September 14, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Farrington Thomas sold 3,723 shares for $35.57 per share. The transaction valued at 132,435 led to the insider holds 2,823 shares of the business.

Dillard James E III sold 9,000 shares of PRGO for $321,309 on Mar 10. The EVP & President CSCA now owns 25,130 shares after completing the transaction at $35.70 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Janish Ronald Craig, who serves as the EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $36.92 each. As a result, the insider received 166,133 and left with 20,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRGO traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.29M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 5.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, PRGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.