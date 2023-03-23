RAMP (LiveRamp Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed at $21.22 down -5.10% from its previous closing price of $22.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664517 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.61.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 467,400 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

JENSON WARREN sold 10,000 shares of RAMP for $231,300 on Mar 06. The PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L now owns 238,605 shares after completing the transaction at $23.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 6,415 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 168,714 and left with 102,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RAMP has traded an average of 536.15K shares per day and 760.69k over the past ten days. A total of 64.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 2.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $149.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $152.6M to a low estimate of $147.4M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.72M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.01M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $675.28M and the low estimate is $608.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.