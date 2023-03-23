Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) was $81.75 for the day, down -5.35% from the previous closing price of $86.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670152 shares were traded. RHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RHP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on September 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $103 from $95 previously.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Bhasin Rachna sold 4,810 shares for $92.53 per share. The transaction valued at 445,069 led to the insider holds 4,585 shares of the business.

Pantoya Christine sold 400 shares of RHP for $37,608 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 4,973 shares after completing the transaction at $94.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHP has reached a high of $101.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.57.

Shares Statistics:

RHP traded an average of 349.77K shares per day over the past three months and 484.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.40M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.00% for RHP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.52 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $535.27M to a low estimate of $487.86M. As of the current estimate, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $377.43M, an estimated increase of 35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.19M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $423.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $939.37M, up 86.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.