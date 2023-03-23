The name Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stock clocked out at $91.12, down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $94.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575239 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $115.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when WOOD DONALD C sold 1,891 shares for $112.21 per share. The transaction valued at 212,196 led to the insider holds 198,819 shares of the business.

WOOD DONALD C sold 10,000 shares of FRT for $1,112,352 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 200,710 shares after completing the transaction at $111.24 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Guglielmone Daniel, who serves as the EVP-CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $110.69 each. As a result, the insider received 276,732 and left with 50,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $128.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRT traded 557.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 709.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 2.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.22, FRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 92.20% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $276.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.67M to a low estimate of $261.35M. As of the current estimate, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $256.51M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.83M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.15M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.