The name Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed at $66.24 down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $69.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240140 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Iovine Jimmy bought 13,740 shares for $73.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,867 led to the insider holds 13,740 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $5,804,024 on Sep 23. The President & CEO now owns 3,799,273 shares after completing the transaction at $74.41 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $77.97 each. As a result, the insider received 6,081,319 and left with 3,777,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $121.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYV has traded an average of 2.03M shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 226.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.25M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 13.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.77B to a low estimate of $3.16B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 154.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.39B and the low estimate is $15.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.