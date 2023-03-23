The name WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) closed at $0.49 down -23.15% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521316 shares were traded. WAVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4701.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WaveDancer Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 3,996 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,557 led to the insider holds 1,635,781 shares of the business.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 21,004 shares of WAVD for $13,376 on Dec 12. The CEO now owns 1,631,785 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 1,798 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,241 and bolstered with 1,610,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAVD has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9836.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WAVD has traded an average of 118.62K shares per day and 265.59k over the past ten days. A total of 18.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.21M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WAVD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 1.12k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.