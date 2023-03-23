There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) can be one of them

The closing price of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) was $1.93 for the day, down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3729290 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1372.

Shares Statistics:

CIG traded an average of 4.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.89M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, CIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.29. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 50.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.51. The current Payout Ratio is 258.50% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.