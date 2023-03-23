There is a good chance DexCom Inc. (DXCM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $118.98 in the prior trading day, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $115.00, down -3.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1452537 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DXCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $103.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 2,303 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 264,845 led to the insider holds 33,569 shares of the business.

Stern Sadie sold 393 shares of DXCM for $43,961 on Mar 14. The EVP Chief Human Resources Offi now owns 83,645 shares after completing the transaction at $111.86 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Dolan Matthew Vincent, who serves as the SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop of the company, sold 6,229 shares for $106.27 each. As a result, the insider received 661,956 and left with 35,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 386.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.93M, compared to 12.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $730.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.9M to a low estimate of $705.28M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628.8M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.48M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.