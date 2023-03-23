There is a good chance W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) closed at $75.40 in the last session, down -3.05% from day before closing price of $77.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766829 shares were traded. WPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 251.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $87.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Zander Brian H sold 200 shares for $84.14 per share. The transaction valued at 16,812 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has reached a high of $89.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WPC traded on average about 826.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 209.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WPC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WPC is 4.27, which was 4.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $339.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $352.61M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, W. P. Carey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.72M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.28M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.