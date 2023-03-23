There Is Still Room For Agrify Corporation (AGFY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) closed the day trading at $0.20 down -9.13% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203333 shares were traded. AGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1925.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGFY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 2,361,538 shares of the business.

Hua Guichao bought 54,264 shares of AGFY for $4,617,866 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 65,956 shares after completing the transaction at $85.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,500 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $54.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4625.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGFY traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGFY traded about 508.93k shares per day. A total of 20.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.13M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 554.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 424.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.98 and a low estimate of -$5.15, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.88, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$56.68 and -$58.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$57.37. EPS for the following year is -$6.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$14.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $11.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.64M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.27M, an estimated decrease of -55.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.2M, a decrease of -53.10% over than the figure of -$55.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.37M and the low estimate is $48.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.