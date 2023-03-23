There Is Still Room For Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) closed the day trading at $2.82 down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601632 shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.25.

On February 02, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Boller Kenneth sold 800 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496 led to the insider holds 110,958 shares of the business.

Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 2,340 shares of AKTS for $6,646 on Dec 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 505,502 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 1,480 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 4,647 and left with 215,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6184.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKTS traded about 834.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKTS traded about 967.53k shares per day. A total of 57.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.83M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 4.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $7.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7.4M. As of the current estimate, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.61M, an estimated increase of 63.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.08M, an increase of 74.50% over than the figure of $63.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 82.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.4M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.