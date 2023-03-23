There Is Still Room For Rambus Inc. (RMBS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed the day trading at $44.78 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $45.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212943 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares for $44.20 per share. The transaction valued at 552,475 led to the insider holds 342,153 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $513,256 on Mar 13. The President and CEO now owns 354,653 shares after completing the transaction at $41.06 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.83 each. As a result, the insider received 560,319 and left with 367,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $46.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMBS traded about 952.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMBS traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 107.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $122.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $151.7M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.8M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $610M and the low estimate is $498M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.