There Is Still Room For SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) closed the day trading at $15.66 down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $15.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694208 shares were traded. SGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $100.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when HERSCHER PENNY sold 900 shares for $16.67 per share. The transaction valued at 15,003 led to the insider holds 1,348 shares of the business.

Pellegrino Thierry sold 2,764 shares of SGH for $45,938 on Jan 20. The SVP, Pres, IPS now owns 80,167 shares after completing the transaction at $16.62 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Pellegrino Thierry, who serves as the SVP, Pres, IPS of the company, sold 8,426 shares for $17.23 each. As a result, the insider received 145,161 and left with 85,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SMART’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGH traded about 576.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGH traded about 605.36k shares per day. A total of 48.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M. Shares short for SGH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 13.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $434.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $434.6M. As of the current estimate, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $449.2M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.23M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.