There Is Still Room For Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) was $129.45 for the day, down -3.08% from the previous closing price of $133.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632796 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On April 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $220.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares for $148.51 per share. The transaction valued at 222,765 led to the insider holds 26,900 shares of the business.

Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares of SUI for $1,139,937 on Aug 09. The EVP now owns 25,120 shares after completing the transaction at $165.40 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, LEWIS CLUNET R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $153.39 each. As a result, the insider received 674,926 and left with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $193.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.41.

Shares Statistics:

SUI traded an average of 538.39K shares per day over the past three months and 717.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.20, SUI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 132.70% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $732.68M to a low estimate of $624.56M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.43M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.07M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.