There Is Still Room For Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) was $92.20 for the day, down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $94.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543397 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $120 from $99 previously.

On February 23, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $99.

On February 17, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 17, 2023, with a $105 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $111.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.95.

Shares Statistics:

WIX traded an average of 741.80K shares per day over the past three months and 619.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.