There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).

As of close of business last night, Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock clocked out at $18.92, down -5.07% from its previous closing price of $19.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1832095 shares were traded. KRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $26 previously.

On November 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares for $22.35 per share. The transaction valued at 289,343 led to the insider holds 778,506 shares of the business.

Grimes Steven P sold 32,054 shares of KRG for $712,240 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 791,452 shares after completing the transaction at $22.22 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Grimes Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,500 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,305 and left with 823,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRG traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.32M. Shares short for KRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, KRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.26.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $198.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.9M to a low estimate of $195.82M. As of the current estimate, Kite Realty Group Trust’s year-ago sales were $162.95M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.8M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $801.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $788.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.32M, up 111.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $812.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829M and the low estimate is $793.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.