There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS).

In the latest session, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) closed at $6.00 down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612552 shares were traded. MRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 30, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 01, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Austin Charles sold 1,073 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 6,964 led to the insider holds 5,277 shares of the business.

Fischer Seth H. Z. sold 1,018 shares of MRNS for $6,658 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 6,026 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ezickson Elan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $6.56 each. As a result, the insider received 4,920 and left with 5,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRNS has traded an average of 434.28K shares per day and 530.21k over the past ten days. A total of 49.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.27M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52M, an estimated increase of 246.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.13M, a decrease of -49.70% less than the figure of $246.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 55.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.57M and the low estimate is $14.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.