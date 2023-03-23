There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX).

As of close of business last night, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.96, down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390744 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

On April 17, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On April 04, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2016, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Bashan Dror bought 68,000 shares of PLX for $102,000 on Apr 11. The President and CEO now owns 68,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2715.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLX traded 964.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.36M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 1.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.12M to a low estimate of $6.12M. As of the current estimate, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.55M, an estimated decrease of -28.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.35M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.23M and the low estimate is $63.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.