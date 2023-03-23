There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Edgio Inc. (EGIO)

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -7.00% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850776 shares were traded. EGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8004 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.75 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has reached a high of $5.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1290.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGIO traded about 948.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGIO traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.11M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EGIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $110.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.49M to a low estimate of $109.42M. As of the current estimate, Edgio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.88M, an estimated increase of 76.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.65M, an increase of 80.60% over than the figure of $76.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $362.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.63M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.14M and the low estimate is $449.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.