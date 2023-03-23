There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed the day trading at $22.96 down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $23.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1481499 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FYBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares for $23.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,918,848 led to the insider holds 35,705,132 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 81,208 shares of FYBR for $1,918,848 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 35,705,132 shares after completing the transaction at $23.63 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 81,208 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,918,848 and bolstered with 35,705,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FYBR traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FYBR traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 244.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 17.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.