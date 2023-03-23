There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)

The closing price of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) was $17.45 for the day, down -4.85% from the previous closing price of $18.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566374 shares were traded. NTST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $21 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NETSTREIT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 187.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTST has reached a high of $23.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.38.

Shares Statistics:

NTST traded an average of 576.36K shares per day over the past three months and 989.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.69M. Shares short for NTST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 6.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.24% and a Short% of Float of 13.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, NTST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.75M to a low estimate of $25.01M. As of the current estimate, NETSTREIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $17.81M, an estimated increase of 47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.93M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.14M, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.35M and the low estimate is $100.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.