There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

The closing price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) was $3.49 for the day, down -4.64% from the previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523924 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRQR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $5 from $0.80 previously.

On February 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $1.70.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5831.

Shares Statistics:

PRQR traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 20.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44M, up 85.40% from the average estimate.