There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) closed the day trading at $122.24 down -2.89% from the previous closing price of $125.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493919 shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.54.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $113 to $167.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $154.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 793 shares for $122.31 per share. The transaction valued at 96,992 led to the insider holds 2,230 shares of the business.

Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 1,568 shares of UHS for $201,159 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 3,023 shares after completing the transaction at $128.29 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $158.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHS traded about 654.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHS traded about 765.31k shares per day. A total of 71.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.81M. Shares short for UHS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

UHS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $2.71, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.17 and $9.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $10.79, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.92 and $9.87.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, Universal Health Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.64B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.19B and the low estimate is $13.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.