This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

As of close of business last night, Chart Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $115.23, down -4.17% from its previous closing price of $120.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946798 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 851.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $259 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLS traded 744.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 21.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $8 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $494.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.33M to a low estimate of $448.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.9M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.58M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.