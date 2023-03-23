This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

As of close of business last night, Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.59, down -2.12% from its previous closing price of $30.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988892 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sotos Christopher S sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,822 led to the insider holds 266,704 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWEN traded 685.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.40M. Insiders hold about 0.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, CWEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.