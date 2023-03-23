This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

In the latest session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) closed at $128.20 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $128.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1792252 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1130.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $155 from $120 previously.

On March 01, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $180.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $160.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPOT has traded an average of 2.04M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 193.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.64M. Insiders hold about 27.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.49 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51B, an increase of 20.20% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.57B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.35B and the low estimate is $15.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.