This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

In the latest session, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $25.98 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $26.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751725 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5688.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $51.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRNS has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 109.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.65% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 3.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.26M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.02M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $526.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.64M and the low estimate is $541.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.