Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NiSource Inc. (NI)

The closing price of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) was $26.37 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $26.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615567 shares were traded. NI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 271.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Berman Melanie B. sold 4,824 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 134,556 led to the insider holds 13,933 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.84.

Shares Statistics:

NI traded an average of 3.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 409.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.59M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.29M, compared to 7.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, NI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, NiSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.