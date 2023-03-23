Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed the day trading at $18.93 down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $19.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996013 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $32.

On December 15, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when GULATI HARDEEP sold 29,761 shares for $18.63 per share. The transaction valued at 554,450 led to the insider holds 2,314,956 shares of the business.

Shander Eric Ryan sold 4,976 shares of PWSC for $92,703 on Mar 17. The President, CFO now owns 496,071 shares after completing the transaction at $18.63 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, SINGH DEVENDRA, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,505 shares for $18.63 each. As a result, the insider received 46,668 and left with 281,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWSC traded about 714.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWSC traded about 797.6k shares per day. A total of 158.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $162.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.3M to a low estimate of $161.82M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.09M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.44M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.01M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.6M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.96M and the low estimate is $681.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.