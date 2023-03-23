Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

The closing price of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) was $6.51 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1775561 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RWT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On May 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

RWT traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 9.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, RWT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.15.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.5M to a low estimate of $32.59M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.71M, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.3M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.