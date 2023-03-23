Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed the day trading at $1.07 down -8.55% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970234 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6132.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCFC traded about 3.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCFC traded about 2.87M shares per day. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 24.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.5M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.