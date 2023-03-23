UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) was $14.02 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621015 shares were traded. UMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UMH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 19, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.

On August 27, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.50.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 27, 2021, with a $27.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when LANDY DANIEL O. bought 1,900 shares for $17.42 per share. The transaction valued at 33,089 led to the insider holds 24,670 shares of the business.

HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought 375 shares of UMH for $5,332 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 40,505 shares after completing the transaction at $14.22 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, LANDY DANIEL O., who serves as the President of OZ Fund and EVP of the company, bought 70 shares for $14.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000 and bolstered with 68,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMH has reached a high of $25.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.49.

Shares Statistics:

UMH traded an average of 360.75K shares per day over the past three months and 605.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.68M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UMH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 928.3k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, UMH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.91M to a low estimate of $50.2M. As of the current estimate, UMH Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.98M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.91M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $198.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $186.1M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $223.03M and the low estimate is $208.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.