UNCY (Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.20, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739351 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 22.63M and an Enterprise Value of 15.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7774.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNCY traded 6.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Feb 27, 2023 were 147.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 116.06k on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.6.