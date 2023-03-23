Update from Dollar General Corporation (DG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) was $206.44 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $210.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1798420 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 129.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $220 from $230 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $275 to $245.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $237.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $237 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares for $243.93 per share. The transaction valued at 475,913 led to the insider holds 38,269 shares of the business.

Wenkoff Carman R sold 10,000 shares of DG for $2,404,911 on Sep 30. The EVP & Chief Information Ofc now owns 22,980 shares after completing the transaction at $240.49 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, VASOS TODD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 97,259 shares for $241.55 each. As a result, the insider received 23,492,481 and left with 85,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.60.

Shares Statistics:

DG traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 3.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, DG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $3.15, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.02 and $10.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.95. EPS for the following year is $12.12, with 30 analysts recommending between $12.69 and $11.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.43B to a low estimate of $10.26B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.65B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.53B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.28B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.72B and the low estimate is $39.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.