Update from Entergy Corporation (ETR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) was $100.43 for the day, down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $103.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769073 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $119 from $135 previously.

On September 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $134 to $128.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $136.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. sold 300 shares for $103.96 per share. The transaction valued at 31,188 led to the insider holds 3,269 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 213 shares of ETR for $22,114 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 7,388 shares after completing the transaction at $103.82 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, MINOR ANASTASIA, who serves as the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $107.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,750 and bolstered with 4,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $126.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.47.

Shares Statistics:

ETR traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.76, ETR has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.47 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.86 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.72B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.46B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.