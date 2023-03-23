Update from Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): A steady trajectory

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) closed the day trading at $0.79 down -6.50% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0404 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734580 shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8378 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7688.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on July 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Accumulate to Speculative Buy on January 20, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 4,520 led to the insider holds 871,021 shares of the business.

ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares of FTK for $1,740,000 on Dec 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, GIBSON JOHN W JR, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,720 and bolstered with 894,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1281.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTK traded about 356.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTK traded about 422.89k shares per day. A total of 75.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.98M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $55.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.53M to a low estimate of $55.53M. As of the current estimate, Flotek Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.15M, an estimated increase of 356.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.27M, up 213.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.53M and the low estimate is $232.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.