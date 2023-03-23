Update from Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) was $0.34 for the day, down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3036307 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3340.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8300.

Shares Statistics:

BBIG traded an average of 6.93M shares per day over the past three months and 4.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 248.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.66M with a Short Ratio of 33.80M, compared to 35.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 14.89%.