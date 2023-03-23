Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $26.61 in the prior trading day, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed at $26.26, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415481 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of URBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $35 previously.

On May 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Conforti Frank sold 42,000 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,145,760 led to the insider holds 2,361 shares of the business.

Hayne Azeez sold 9,073 shares of URBN for $244,608 on Feb 28. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.96 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 4,095 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 102,457 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $29.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 34.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 6.83M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.98B and the low estimate is $4.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.