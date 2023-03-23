What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aravive Inc. (ARAV) stock

As of close of business last night, Aravive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.25, down -8.54% from its previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752161 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 08, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2789.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAV traded 250.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 591.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.91M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 827.13k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44M, up 12.70% from the average estimate.