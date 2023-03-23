What shareholders can do to beat the market with Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) stock

In the latest session, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) closed at $0.17 down -7.91% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0117 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943318 shares were traded. FRGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1677.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8003.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRGT has traded an average of 3.93M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 10.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.49M. Insiders hold about 8.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 347.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 202.94k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.6M and the low estimate is $46.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.