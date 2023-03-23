What shareholders can do to beat the market with SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) stock

In the latest session, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) closed at $246.21 down -3.39% from its previous closing price of $254.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762537 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $251.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SBA Communications Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $393 to $380.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $405 to $377.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $379.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 276.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 296.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBAC has traded an average of 810.69K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 107.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBAC is 3.40, from 2.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $680.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $695.68M to a low estimate of $674.2M. As of the current estimate, SBA Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $595.26M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $676.77M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $688.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.6M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.