What shareholders can do to beat the market with Trex Company Inc. (TREX) stock

In the latest session, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed at $47.02 down -3.67% from its previous closing price of $48.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652157 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trex Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 426.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $43 from $65 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $65.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $87.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $78.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TREX has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 109.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 6.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $185.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $187M to a low estimate of $180.3M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $303.96M, an estimated decrease of -39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.74M, a decrease of -28.10% over than the figure of -$39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $939.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.