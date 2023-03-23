Which analyst expects e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $73.11 down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $74.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508317 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On February 02, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when MARCHISOTTO KORY sold 28,775 shares for $69.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,173 led to the insider holds 143,885 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 69,703 shares of ELF for $5,051,212 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 286,964 shares after completing the transaction at $72.47 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,672 shares for $72.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,208,221 and left with 322,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $76.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELF has traded an average of 924.81K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $154.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.74M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 47.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.13M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $47.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $581.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.