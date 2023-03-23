Which analyst expects Immunic Inc. (IMUX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Immunic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.58, down -6.51% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518265 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 59,032 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 35,000 shares of IMUX for $43,610 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 53,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,020 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0490.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMUX traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 818.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 7.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$3.22.