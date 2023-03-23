Which analyst expects Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.93, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $24.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517198 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PYCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 191.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 3,000 shares for $25.21 per share. The transaction valued at 75,630 led to the insider holds 182,437 shares of the business.

Geene Alice L sold 1,147 shares of PYCR for $27,780 on Jan 30. The insider now owns 57,956 shares after completing the transaction at $24.22 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Corr Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,508 shares for $23.68 each. As a result, the insider received 35,709 and left with 24,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PYCR traded 494.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 567.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 7.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $155.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.8M to a low estimate of $149.54M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.69M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $641.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664M and the low estimate is $616.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.