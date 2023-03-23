Which analyst expects Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) closed at $0.79 down -7.00% from its previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517269 shares were traded. DTIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8110.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelly John Alexander bought 20,000 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 17,200 led to the insider holds 245,614 shares of the business.

Scimeca Dario sold 12,172 shares of DTIL for $13,024 on Mar 06. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 50,063 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, List Alan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 9,473 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 10,136 and left with 38,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1289, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3705.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DTIL has traded an average of 612.63K shares per day and 613.57k over the past ten days. A total of 111.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.97M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 753.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.25M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.34M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87M, an increase of 107.10% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.53M, down -81.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.