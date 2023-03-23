Which analyst expects Wingstop Inc. (WING) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $183.00 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $184.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530249 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.37.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Anand Krishnan sold 862 shares for $173.21 per share. The transaction valued at 149,311 led to the insider holds 3,639 shares of the business.

Carona Marisa sold 4,485 shares of WING for $762,898 on Feb 24. The SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $170.10 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Upshaw Donnie, who serves as the SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of the company, sold 1,088 shares for $172.50 each. As a result, the insider received 187,681 and left with 6,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $193.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 616.49K shares per day and 632.17k over the past ten days. A total of 29.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Shares short for WING as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.33M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.